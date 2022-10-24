Tourism sector provides opportunities to young entrepreneurs and start-ups

- Advertisement -

Tourism Minister Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairafi stressed keenness on engaging young entrepreneurs and start-ups in the industry of tourism and travel and supporting innovative ideas in order to bolster Bahrain’s standing as an attractive destination.

The minister made the statement as she held a meeting with Bahraini Chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organization Board of Trustees’ Chairperson Feryal Abdulla Nass to discuss joint cooperation.

She stressed keenness on supporting young entrepreneurs’ innovative ideas, which contributes to diversifying the Bahraini tourism product and launching more innovative quality tourism initiatives.

She stressed the importance for entrepreneurs and start-ups to benefit from the great momentum achieved by the tourism sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with the sector’s recovery rate reaching 82% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

“Bahrain International Exhibition Center provides great opportunities for entrepreneurs, innovators and owners of start-ups in the tourism sector, especially”, she said.

She described the hub as an attractive and unique destination in the Middle East, which and will provide greater qualitative opportunities to attract quality investments to the Kingdom and generate jobs for Bahrainis upon its inauguration.

Nass praised the ministry’s initiatives to support the Bahraini Chapter of the Entrepreneurs Organization in order to achieve effective partnership, enhance areas of cooperation between the public and private sectors, and support entrepreneurs specialized in tourism activities and its affiliated business sectors, small enterprises and productive families.