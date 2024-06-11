Toy Fest Extravaganza

- Advertisement -

Bahrain to unveil its inaugural Toy Festival to enchant summer 2024

Bahrain is set to become a playground for imagination and joy with the launch of its first-ever Bahrain Toy Festival. This enchanting event, a strategic partnership between the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Al Dana Amphitheatre, and Spacetoon, is poised to transform Exhibition World Bahrain into a wonderland of toys and entertainment.

Scheduled to commence on July 1st and span five weeks, the first and largest festival of its kind is a cornerstone of the Bahrain Summer Festival 2024, featuring an array of top international toy brands. BTEA chief executive Sarah Buhijji, highlighted that the festival is in line with Bahrain’s Tourism Strategy, aiming to diversify tourism and establish the kingdom as a premier tourist destination.

The BTEA, in collaboration with Spacetoon, promises an integrated experience for visitors, combining a vast collection of toys with a plethora of events, entertainment programmes, and musical performances. The festival is expected to draw a large audience, eager to engage with over 20 renowned international brands and their beloved characters.

- Advertisement -

“The festival aligns with the BTEA’s commitment to diversifying its tourism offerings,” said Ms Buhijji.

“This initiative is part of the broader effort to position Bahrain as a leading tourist destination, consistent with the objectives of Bahrain’s Tourism Strategy for 2022-2026.”

She mentioned that the BTEA team, in collaboration with Spacetoon, is dedicated to providing an integrated and unprecedented experience for festival visitors.

“In addition to the huge toy collection, the festival will feature numerous events, entertainment programmes, and musical performances, ensuring that families and children can enjoy a variety of summer activities within the kingdom,” she noted.

The festival is anticipated to attract a large public turnout, offering attendees the chance to explore a wide range of toys and iconic characters from over 20 leading international brands. Each brand brings its own unique appeal, catering to diverse tastes and interests. In addition to these offerings, the festival will feature exciting activities, shows, and interactive games.”

Open daily, the Bahrain Toy Festival invites families to immerse themselves in a realm of creativity and fun, with weekdays from 2pm to 10pm and weekends from 12pm to 10pm. Attendees can look forward to interactive corners inspired by beloved brands like Blebby, Blueway, Hot Wheels, Cocomelon, Disney Princess, Happy Cappy, Marvel, Miraculous and many more.

More updates on this and other exciting tourism and entertainment events in Bahrain are available on the official Bahrain Calendar account, @Calendar.bh.