TRA Bahrain allows users select telecom plans that best suit their needs with Qaren

TRA Bahrain launches Qaren, a service comparator platform to enable users to compare the costs and features of a wide variety of telecom plans. To help them chose the telecoms plans that best meet their specific needs.

Qaren supports the continued development of a competitive market among telecom operators whilst ensuring it is consumer focused. It guides the user through a series of questions, allowing them to customize and tailor their search as they go. Additionally, the platform offers user friendly calculators that help users estimate their data and speed needs.

Philip Marnick, TRA’s General Director, said: “The consumer is at the centre of our work. Empowering and informing consumers ensures that Bahrain’s telecoms market is competitive and consumer focused. The launch of Qaren marks a quantum leap in terms of the benefits provided to consumers, it empowers them to compare features and prices of all the available plans and select the most suitable service whether its mobile, broadband, or fixed. The TRA is committed to continuing innovate and introduce initiatives aimed at providing knowledge, developing expertise, and enabling consumers to make informed decisions through fair competition.”

Sh. Abdulla bin Humood Al Khalifa, Director of Consumer Affairs and Communications at TRA, said: “Due to high competition, there is a wide variety of plans and packages for consumers to choose form, each with different features and benefits, making the decision-making process quite complicated and hefty for most consumers. Qaren helps consumers first understand their needs and accordingly choose the plan that best fits them. Qaren is an outcome of the Consumer Experience Policy, which is intended to ensure that all policies related to the telecoms sector focuses on enhancing the consumer experience and satisfaction. “

Visit www.qaren.bh to see and learn more about Qaren.