Tradition Meets Future

- Advertisement -

Japanese Art Performances Mark Expo Countdown

Japanese traditional art performances were the highlight of an event that celebrated the countdown to Japanese Expo Osaka 2025. Organised by the Japanese Embassy in Bahrain,

in association with the Bahrain Japan Business & Friendship Society (BJBFS), the evening featured mesmerising displays of taiko drumming and shakuhachi and shinobue flute

performances, captivating the audience and showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Japan.

Taiko drummer James Baele and shakuhachi flutist Kyle Kamal Helou performed a mixture of traditional pieces on the taiko, shakuhachi, and shinobue.

Taiko is a traditional Japanese drum known for its powerful, rhythmic beats, often used in festivals and ceremonies. Shakuhachi is a bamboo flute with a distinct, haunting sound that requires great skill and control, while Shinobue is a high-pitched bamboo flute, commonly used in Japanese folk music and festivals.

- Advertisement -

In an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, the artists, shared their insights on the value of Japanese traditional arts.

“The shakuhachi serves humanity by teaching perseverance, humility, agility, and self-control,” said Helou, reflecting on his journey with the shakuhachi. “Learning such instruments reveals the inner existence of each individual.”

The founder of Shinkukan, Helou is a distinguished instructor and Middle East director of JKS (Japan Karate Shoto Federation). Holding a Shihan license in both shakuhachi and karate, Helou has trained and taught in Japan for over 20 years and recently opened his Karate Academy in Dubai.

Baele explained the historical significance of taiko drums. “Taiko was originally used as a code to alert communities of dangerous situations,

much like Morse Code,” he said.



“It was primarily a communication tool. I was only playing one drum tonight because we traveled from Dubai, and the drums are very heavy and big. Normally, we have different drums of various sizes, types of wood, and pitches, creating a diverse sound palette within a taikoensemble.”

A classical musician since childhood, Baele discovered taiko when the world-renowned group Yamato brought their show to his hometown in the UK. Having trained with

some of the foremost taiko masters in Japan, James relocated to Dubai in 2014, founding SHOTEN to establish the Middle East’s first locally-based taiko group.

“Performing traditional Japanese art forms in Bahrain has been an incredible experience,” said Baele who had performed earlier in the kingdom. “The positive reception from the audience here reaffirms the universal appeal of these cultural expressions.”

Furthering the conversation Helou emphasised the transformative power of these traditional

arts in boosting morale, self-esteem, and self-confidence, particularly among the youth. Having grown up amidst the turmoil of Lebanon’s civil war, Helou sought harmony and

found it in Japanese traditional arts.



“You have to focus, you have to go through the routine,” he explained. “The repetitive nature of these arts teaches one to overcome adversity, fostering humility and respect for others.”

In attendance were distinguished guests, Southern Governor Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Khalifa, and Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) president Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa. The event highlighted tremendous opportunities that the Expo brings under the theme ‘Designing Future Societies for Our Lives.’ With over 28 million visitors expected, Expo 2025 promises to be a platform for showcasing Bahrain’s rich heritage and innovative spirit. The mascot of the expo Myakumyaku Nendoroid also made an entry to everyone’s delight.