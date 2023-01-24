Trafco supports second phase of greening Al Ghous Corniche

- Advertisement -

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) announced that they have received support from Trafco Group for the Forever Green campaign.

The support through the plantation of 80 shrubs over 120 square meters by Bahrain Cleanup alongside Al Ghous Corniche in Muharraq is within the second phase of the project.

Trafcos’ contribution reinforces the role of the private sector in advancing Bahrain’s environmental goals, national priorities, consolidating environmental awareness among people and civil society and expanding the green areas in Bahrain.

Under the initiative, all components of the society work together to fulfill the aspirations of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King and President of the NIAD Advisory Council to promote agriculture and boost social responsibility to achieve sustainable development in the Kingdom.

The plantation of the seedlings and shrubs by Bahrain Cleanup took place in the presence of officers from Muharraq Municipality and NIAD to ensure a correct planting method that preserves the soil and to help achieve civil awareness through practical and scientific training.

NIAD Secretary General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa thanked Trafco Group for their generous support and contribution to the Forever Green campaign.

She added she was looking forward to reinforcing cooperation with Trafco and other private sector companies and institutions.

The 60 neem and 20 roll shrubs will later form a natural windbreak and a shade station.

The ambitious Forever Green campaign launched by NIAD has received generous support from the private sector in a demonstration of the robust partnership among all components of the Bahrain community.

The campaign is being implemented under the directives of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the patronage of HRH Princess Sabeeka.