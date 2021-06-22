Tuesday, June 22, 2021
More
    Ebrahim K Kanoo Ramli Ministry of Interior

    Traffic opens 5th technical examination centre in Ramli

    Under the patronage of the Director-General of Traffic, Brigadier Shaikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulwahav Al Khalifa, a technical examination centre of Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Company in Ramli was inaugurated. It is the fifth centre in Bahrain and the third that is affiliated with the company. The centre could accommodate 450 vehicles daily and 11250 monthly.

    - Advertisement -

    Those centres are part of the directives of Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, to assign the service to the private sector. 

    The centres were opened after fulfilling the criteria and training courses, while they operate under the supervision of the General Directorate of Traffic.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous articleBahrain’s Pandemic Response and Cloud-First Policy Highlighted at 23rd GCC e-Government Executive Committee Meeting
    Next articleBahrain Bourse Awarded for Best Corporate Governance and Work Life Balance by Global Banking & Finance Awards

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA