Traffic opens 5th technical examination centre in Ramli

Under the patronage of the Director-General of Traffic, Brigadier Shaikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulwahav Al Khalifa, a technical examination centre of Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo Company in Ramli was inaugurated. It is the fifth centre in Bahrain and the third that is affiliated with the company. The centre could accommodate 450 vehicles daily and 11250 monthly.

Those centres are part of the directives of Interior Minister, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, to assign the service to the private sector.

The centres were opened after fulfilling the criteria and training courses, while they operate under the supervision of the General Directorate of Traffic.



