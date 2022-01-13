Listen to this article now

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, asserted that setting up a training camp for Spanish Federation Cup Champion Cordoba Football Club in Bahrain represents an important sporting event for the Kingdom, which has become a preferred destination for teams due to the ideal environment it provides, and also confirms the position of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its vital and prominent role in sports, in light of the generous patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the interest and support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

On the occasion, His Highness stated: “The presence of the Club in the Kingdom of Bahrain is a great gain and serves the promotion of the Kingdom and its great achievements on various levels, including the sports side. The training camp of will also be an important aspect in highlighting the Kingdom of Bahrain as an incubator for all teams and sporting events, in addition to shedding light on the capabilities of the Kingdom that it provides to these teams.”



Furthermore, HH Shaikh Nasser said: “The Spanish team will play friendly matches against the Bahraini teams, which is an ideal opportunity to interact with the team and its distinguished players to gain more experiences and skills that will help local players in their careers with their clubs and the national team, and this is what we seek through this hosting.”



His Highness expressed appreciation to the great efforts exerted by the president and members of the Club to achieve the goals set by the Club’s Board, with the aim of reinforcing the Club’s position in Spanish football.



Cordoba will set up the training camp in the Kingdom of Bahrain, where it will play two friendly matches against Al Khalidiya Club on Friday, January 14, 2022, on the grounds of Bahrain National Stadium, while the second match will be against Riffa Club on Monday, January 17, 2022.



It is noteworthy that Cordoba currently heads Group 4 in the second division of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) League with 40 points, as the team won 12 matches out of 17 matches played in the League, while it lost once and ended four matches with a draw.



The training camp will include several tourism programmes that will include Bahrain’s main tourist and urban landmarks. This will include visits to Bahrain National Museum, Bahrain International Circuit, Al Jazaer Beach, Al Areen Wildlife Park and other programmes.



The visiting Club praised the sponsorship and support of the Hilton Garden Inn, in which the Club members are staying during their visit, and it stressed the hotel’s prominent role in creating the ideal atmosphere for the team.





