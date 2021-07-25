Transfer between public & private schools via Bahrain.bh

Listen to this article now

School transfer dates have been announced! This means that parents now have the opportunity to seek out the public and private schools with the best offerings for their children. Once they have selected the most suitable option, they need to apply for a transfer, which can be done very easily by accessing dedicated services on the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

- Advertisement -

Provided by the Ministry of Education, in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the ‘Students School Transfer’ eservice allows citizens and residents to request their children’s transfer to another school and enquire about the status of their requests. It also provides them with up-to-date contact details of all the schools available through the service, helping them make the right decisions.

Public-to-private and private-to-private school transfer dates will be between 1st and 19th August 2021, while private-to-public transfers for primary, intermediate, secondary, and technical schools will be between 25th July to 12th August 2021.

It’s important to note that students can only be transferred between private schools during these official periods indicated, and that registration for transfers is based on the admission criteria and capacity of each particular school. For public schools, the transfer dates will be announced later. The transfer is based on the student’s block number. In case the request is for a school not within the block number’s area, you must attach a document specifying the reason for the transfer.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.