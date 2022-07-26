Transportation and Telecommunications Minister receives Huawei Bahrain CEO

Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed bin Thamer Al Kaabi has today received Huawei Chief Executive Officer in the Kingdom of Bahrain Ethan Sun.

The minister said that the ICT sector and the digital economy are given priority in Bahrain, noting that the Government has launched a comprehensive strategy to advance the sector within the economic recovery plan.



He stressed keenness to continue enhancing the Kingdom’s standing and position in these areas in line with the desired development goals.



He stressed the ministry’s support for all initiatives that enhance the progress of the telecommunications sector, information technology and the digital economy, which contribute directly to developing the quality of services.



The meeting was also attended by Vice chairman for Solutions David Wan, Strategic Account director for the Middle East Sultan Mahmoud Malik and Huawei Bahrain Account manager Rashed Al Bassam.