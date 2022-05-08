Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry, NBB sign partnership agreement

Listen to this article now

Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications Kamal bin Ahmed Mohamed and National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) Chief Executive Officer Jean-Christophe Durand have signed a partnership agreement.

Under the agreement, NBB will be a silver sponsor of the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) on November 9-11 at the Sakhir Air Base.

Organised by the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Royal Bahraini Airforce, BIAS celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

NBB said that as a proud national enabler and as a prominent member of Team Bahrain, it continuously supports government events and initiatives, positioning the Kingdom as a global aviation hub.

“The National Bank of Bahrain’s participation in BIAS2022 as a silver sponsor contributes to the greater success of the event,” the minister said.

“We commend NBB for their support and positive contribution, which will work towards attracting local and international companies working in the aviation sector. International events such as the Airshow will place the Kingdom on the global map and promote its standing across all economic, commercial and investment standards.”

Durand said NBB was proud to be the silver sponsor for this year’s Bahrain International Airshow that will showcase the best equipment in line with the highest international standards.

“This sponsorship is part of our commitment to support the Kingdom’s initiative which serves to boost its regional and international status to new heights,” he said.

“We look forward to enacting our role as a national enabler and witnessing the broader success of this year’s show, the fastest growing air show in the region.”

In 2018, NBB sponsored BIAS with a commitment to further enhance Bahrain’s economy and strengthen its partnership with the local community.