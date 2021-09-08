Trattori Italian Restaurant hosts Media Dinner

Listen to this article now

Trattoria Italian Restaurant hosted a special dinner for media members of Bahrain. The media gathering was held on Monday, 6th September 2021 at the restaurant’s location at Wyndham Garden Manama, Juffair.

- Advertisement -

During the event, the restaurant team announced the start of The Italian Business Lunch and the unlimited Pizza & Sparkling Beverages promotions; which will continue throughout September 2021.

Trattoria represents a celebration of rich flavors held together by a singular appreciation of high-quality, fresh ingredients, presented in elegant simplicity.

Committed to a belief in Italian food and beverage, style, and service Trattoria serves the best produce, cooked simply and authentically, to truly enhance the fresh taste of Italian Cuisine. And if you wish to further embrace the taste and smells of Italy, our specialty cellar offers you the chance to taste and experience beverages produced in the region.

Right: Bahrain this Week Director Mr. Sumesh John Joy

Authentic Italian food simply prepared to let the freshest of ingredients sing. Food to share. Menus that are flexible. Simply cooked Italian food crafted from carefully chosen ingredients. Quick, friendly, stylish, unpretentious service.

Guests will enjoy an affordable and authentic Italian experience complete with great service and a stylish ambience.

Wyndham Garden Manama, Juffair features seven specialty dining options ranging from Indian, Italian, International, Brazilian, Sports Bar and Open roof top terrace outlet that is sure to deliver the ﬁnest experience in the very heart of the city. For more information visit www.wyndhamgardenmanama.com





