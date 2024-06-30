Travelling to Saudi Arabia via King Fahad Causeway Insure Your Car easily Online!

- Advertisement -

Are you planning a trip to Saudi Arabia soon? Thanks to the eTraffic app, obtaining mandatory car insurance for travel via the King Fahd Causeway is hassle-free. Developed by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in collaboration with the General Directorate of Traffic and United Insurance Company, eTraffic insurance services provide a streamlined process for travelers, guaranteeing peace of mind during busy road trips.

To easily issue insurance policies for their trips, individuals may select “King Fahad Causeway Insurance” in eTraffic App, and select the “Private” owner type, while organizations with registered vehicles must select the “Commercial” owner type and enter the company’s Commercial Registration (CR) number. The insurance policies conveniently will be received via email upon registering and paying online before entering the causeway.

This eService also extends to visitors from Saudi Arabia, allowing them to seamlessly benefit from this eService through their phones.

The eTraffic app also offers various other services to save time and ensure convenience, such as vehicle authorization and verification, as well as the ability to review registration certificates and driving licenses, among others.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions & Complaints System (Tawasul) available via Bahrain.bh/Tawasul or download Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.