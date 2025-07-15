TRAVIS SCOTT ADDS ABU DHABI SHOW TO RECORD-BREAKING ‘CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ WORLD TOUR  

Internationally acclaimed superstar Travis Scott has added a new Abu Dhabi, UAE date to his 2025 CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR. The show is set to take place on Saturday, November 15 at Etihad Park. Promoted by Live Nation Middle East, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, the limited global run will span six countries, kicking off on Saturday, October 11 in Johannesburg, South Africa at FNB Stadium, before continuing with additional stops in Delhi, India, Seoul, Korea, Sanya, Hainan, China, and Tokyo, Japan.

Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR originally kicked off October 2023 and included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. The tour concluded as the highest grossing rap tour in history with $209.3 million and 1.7 million tickets sold.