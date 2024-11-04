Tree Week Success

- Advertisement -

Growing Together for a Carbon-Neutral Future

Bahrain concludes its National Tree Week today(Sunday, November 3), with a strong focus on achieving carbon neutrality and the ambitious goal of planting 3.6 million trees by 2035. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, marked the beginning of the week by planting a tree at Gudaibiya Palace, emphasising the kingdom’s commitment to environmental security and sustainability.

HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad emphasised that aligning national environmental plans with international goals reaffirms Bahrain’s commitment to being an active partner in global efforts aimed at achieving environmental security. He noted that National Tree Week contributes significantly to the Kingdom’s afforestation plan, encouraging collaboration among official and civil entities, as well as citizens, residents, and all members of Team Bahrain.

Highlighting the importance of continuing afforestation and greening efforts across all projects, Prince Salman Hamad stated that these initiatives support the goals set for the environmental sector and contribute to Bahrain’s commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060.

Several senior officials attended the event, underscoring the significance of National Tree Week, which will be held annually on the third week of October.

Supporting Bahrain’s National Action Plan for carbon neutrality, the Agriculture and Marine Resources Affairs, part of the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry, planted 200 trees at its headquarters in Budaiya. This event included tree distribution to local residents, with participation from Agriculture Affairs employees who assisted in planting and watering. UnderSecretary Asem Abdullatif Abdullah noted that Tree Week aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to expanding green spaces and preserving the environment.

Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat) chairman Dr Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, highlighted “Tree Week” as a significant

step towards Bahrain’s carbon neutrality and environmental goals, enhancing public awareness of green space expansion and sustainability. He noted that Derasat’s participation in tree planting activities reflects the centre’s support for the national plan, and emphasised Derasat’s commitment to advancing research in environmental sustainability and climate change, supporting Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and

carbon neutrality targets by 2060 while preserving biodiversity.

Several prominent figures joined the drive by planting trees, including Shura Council chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) president Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Tamkeen chief executive Maha Mofeez, Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Nawaf bin

Mohammed Al Ma’awda, Legal Affairs Minister Yousif bin Abdulhussain Khalaf, Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC) chief executive Dr Abdullah bin Naser

Al Noaimi, Ombudswoman and Chairperson of the Prisoners and Detainees Rights

Commission (PDRC) Ghada Hameed Habib, Housing and Urban Development Minister Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful

Coexistence deputy chairman Ali Abdullah Al Aradi, Crown prince’s Court president Shaikh Salman bin Ahmed bin Salman Al Khalifa, along with several officials and staff from the court, Labour Market Regulatory Authority chief executive Nibras Mohammed Talib alongside organisations including the North Area Municipality, Bahrain Institute for Political Development (BIPD), University of Bahrain (UoB), and the Finance and National Economy Ministry.