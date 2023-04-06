25.5 C
Tuck Into Delicious Plant-Based Recipes this Ramadan – Kale tabbouleh

Last Updated:
Ingredients  

Kale120gm
Ripe tomatoes50 gm
White onion10 gm
Lemon juice5 ml
Almond flakes15 gm
pomegranate molasses10 gm
Olive oil5 ml
Salt5 gm

Method

Wash the kale thoroughly and separate the leaves from the stems. Chop finely.

Chop the tomatoes and onions.

In a mixing bowl, add kale leaves, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, pomegranate molasses, salt, and lemon juice and mix well.

Taste and adjust lemon juice and salt to your liking.

Serve in a salad bowl, and garnish with toasted almond flakes.

