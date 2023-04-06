Tuck Into Delicious Plant-Based Recipes this Ramadan – Kale tabbouleh

- Advertisement -

Ingredients

Kale 120gm Ripe tomatoes 50 gm White onion 10 gm Lemon juice 5 ml Almond flakes 15 gm pomegranate molasses 10 gm Olive oil 5 ml Salt 5 gm

Method

Wash the kale thoroughly and separate the leaves from the stems. Chop finely.

Chop the tomatoes and onions.

In a mixing bowl, add kale leaves, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, pomegranate molasses, salt, and lemon juice and mix well.

Taste and adjust lemon juice and salt to your liking.

Serve in a salad bowl, and garnish with toasted almond flakes.