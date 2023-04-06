Tuck Into Delicious Plant-Based Recipes this Ramadan – Kale tabbouleh

- Advertisement -
Ingredients
|Kale
|120gm
|Ripe tomatoes
|50 gm
|White onion
|10 gm
|Lemon juice
|5 ml
|Almond flakes
|15 gm
|pomegranate molasses
|10 gm
|Olive oil
|5 ml
|Salt
|5 gm
Method
Wash the kale thoroughly and separate the leaves from the stems. Chop finely.
Chop the tomatoes and onions.
In a mixing bowl, add kale leaves, tomatoes, onions, olive oil, pomegranate molasses, salt, and lemon juice and mix well.
Taste and adjust lemon juice and salt to your liking.
Serve in a salad bowl, and garnish with toasted almond flakes.
