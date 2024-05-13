Turkish fashion brand DeFacto to open first Bahrain branch at Seef Mall

- Advertisement -

Seef Properties signed a lease agreement with Turkish global fashion brand, DeFacto, which will open its first Bahrain branch at Seef Mall – Seef District.

The 1500 sqm store will offer a wide selection of products for men, women, and children, catering to its diverse target audience through sub-brands such as DeFacto Baby, DeFacto COOOL, DeFacto Fit, DeFacto STUDIO, and others. It is the latest fashion retail outlet in NAD Group’s portfolio, which includes numerous restaurants and retail brands.

NAD Group Founder and CEO, Nabeel Abdulrahman Dabwan said: “DeFacto is a one-stop-shop for customers looking for energetic, comfortable, and fun fashion products. Our physical and online stores offer an array of clothing, accessories, footwear, and home wear tailored to the tastes of our target demographics. Seef Mall’s reputation as the pioneer of the modern shopping mall experience in Bahrain complements DeFacto’s positioning as an innovator in the fashion world, making it the ideal choice for its first branch in the Kingdom.”

Seef Properties Acting Commercial Officer, Mohamed Al Qaed said: “With its ideal location, diverse stores, and excellent services, Seef Mall – Seef District is a prime location for DeFacto’s offerings. There is something for everyone among its diverse range, thanks to their aesthetic design and ideal pricing. We look forward to this exciting Bahrain debut and remain committed to attracting the best brands from around the world.”

Launching its first store in 2005 in Istanbul, DeFacto’s footprint has grown extensively, reaching over 500 stores in more than 33 countries. It releases six collections a year and is known for groundbreaking concepts such as the first digital fashion store in Turkey and Europe, which incorporates robots and smart screens to enhance the in-store shopping experience.

Seef Mall has been the premier shopping hub and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 1997, and still continues to attract a large number of visitors from neighboring GCC countries through its diverse selection of international brands, variety of restaurants, and a wide range of entertainment facilities for adults and children to enjoy.