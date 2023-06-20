- Advertisement -

Foodvest Holding, a leading food and beverage company in the Middle East, announced the reopening of its newly refurbished store on Shabab Avenue in Juffair. The store features the company’s brands Caribou Coffee, Fuddruckers, and Francesco’s Pizza.

The extravagant reopening ceremony was held on June 19, 2023, and was attended by a number of dignitaries, media and guests. Mateo Ramos, Group CEO of Foodvest Holding shared, “Opening 12 stores in just six months is a major accomplishment for us. Foodvest Holding is a company that is constantly innovating and evolving, and we are committed to providing our customers with the finest dining experience possible.”

The newly refurbished store spans two stories and showcases modern and contemporary interiors. It is the 12th store opening for Foodvest in 2023.

In addition to the store in Juffair, Foodvest is also expanding its Caribou Coffee brand to the East region of Saudi Arabia. The company plans to open three stores in Saudi this year and ten more by the end of 2024.

“We are non-stop on our growth, and we will continue to expand our reach in 2023 with new leases and development agreements signed in both domestic and international markets,” said Ramos. “We are committed to providing our customers with exceptional experiences, and we look forward to welcoming more customers to our newly refurbished store in Juffair and our upcoming stores.”

Foodvest Holding has been a leading force in the growth of Caribou Coffee and Fuddruckers in the Middle East with the addition of the acquisition of Francesco and Marble Slab Creamy. The company has been instrumental in expanding the reach of these brands to new markets, and it has also been praised for its innovative designs. The newly refurbished store in Juffair is a prime example of the company’s commitment to design excellence. The flagship designs developed by Foodvest’s team in collaboration with Evoke Interiors will be reflected in all new stores.

The store features a sleek and modern aesthetic that is both stylish and inviting. The interior is also highly functional, with plenty of space for customers to relax and enjoy their meals. The new restaurants developed in 2023 will showcase the brand transformation of Caribou Coffee and Fuddruckers, with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless, and approachable setting that complements each specific restaurant and their local community.