Bapco Energies has won two international awards in recognition for its first sustainability-linked corporate financing facility and contributions to both ESG and the Islamic Finance sector.

The company was awarded the Best Islamic Finance Facility Award during the 15th edition of the EMEA Annual Achievement Awards 2022 and the ESG Loan Deal of the Year from the GFC Media Group at their annual Bonds, Loans, and Sukuk Middle East Awards.

The awards follow Bapco Energies’ successful refinancing of its $1.6 billion Murabaha Facility and upsizing it to $2.2 billion. The new facility, the first-of-its-kind for Bapco Energies and the largest in sustainability-linked finance in Bahrain, was structured as a dual-tranche (conventional and Islamic) sustainability-linked loan.

The transaction demonstrated high investor confidence in Bapco Energies’ credit and sustainability story, with interest from international, regional, and local banks leading to an over subscription of more than two times.

“We are deeply honoured to have been awarded the Best Islamic Finance Facility and ESG Loan Deal of the Year,” said Bapco Energies group chief executive Mark Thomas.

“Bapco Energies continues to drive forward by adopting the best practices across sustainable financing, aligning with the kingdom’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.”