Thursday, January 2, 2020
Pokemon Facebook

Two new Pokémon games launch on Facebook Gaming

A pair of new Pokémon games have launched exclusively on Facebook Gaming: Pokémon Tower Battle and Pokémon Medallion Battle.

Pokémon Tower Battle is available worldwide, and pits two players against one another. You take it in turns to drop pokémon out of the sky like Tetris blocks, trying to build a stable tower. If you knock the tower over or your pokémon tumbles off the platform, you lose.

We tried the game ourselves and it seems pretty mindless, though the press release promises some new features as you play: “As players discover, catch and level-up rare pokémon, they can compete in real-time against friends or across a global leaderboard. It might seem like a simple physics-based puzzler at first, but the strategic choices in where and how players stack pokémon will determine the true Tower Battle masters.”

Pokémon Medallion Battle, by comparison, sounds like it has a little more depth, but it’s only available to play in the Philippines right now.

It’s a digital card battle game that allows you collect pokémon in the form of medallions. You can level them up, win gym badges, and try to fill out your Pokédex, with new pokémon being released every month, according to Variety. Judging by the screenshots below the game uses the usual element-based combat system, and even offers some social feature

Both titles were built using Facebook’s Instant Games platform and come as the company makes more of an effort to attract gamers. Earlier this year, it launched a dedicated gaming tab, and Facebook now says that more than 700 million of its users play games, watch gaming videos, or take part in gaming groups each month. The company also recently acquired Spanish cloud gaming company PlayGiga.

In a press release, Pokémon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara welcomed the launch of the new titles: “Launching these games through Facebook will allow people all over the world to experience Pokémon in digital form, and we are especially thrilled to collaborate with Facebook Gaming in enabling new audiences to enjoy Pokémon games online.”

Previous articleDeputy Premier praises Bahraini authors, researchers
Next articleIoT “Are We Ready?”

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

IoT “Are We Ready?”

After many years of human communication through the Internet, the time for a new era has emerged with different elements of the globe are...
Read more
Tech

Apple open-sources HomeKit tools to speed up smart home push

Apple is open-sourcing some of its smart home tools to “accelerate the development” of the new smart home standard announced by industry leaders ....
Read more
Tech

Bizhub i-Series from Konica Minolta. Rethink IT

TOMORROW’S WORKPLACE TODAY - Simple. Secure. Smarter The office workplace is changing as documents become more digitized and the volume of data increases, centralized management...
Read more
Tech

The digital, mobile-only ila Bank launched in Bahrain

Bank ABC launches ila Bank, foraying into the digital, mobile-only banking space, beginning with Bahrain with a roadmap to take it across the MENA...
Read more
Tech

Snapchat launches another aging AR lens to lure people back to the app

Snapchat ’s latest plan for a viral augmented reality filter takes users on an aging journey where they can use a slider to begin...
Read more
Tech

Catan is the latest game to make the jump to AR

Settlers of Catan is an iconic, 24-year-old board game in which players compete to establish colonies on a fictional island called Catan (the game...
Read more

MOST READ

2020 ‘Bahrain For All’ festival announced

PR This Week
Bahrain Bay will be the new venue for the annual Bahrain For All festival, which will bring together more than 50,000 people from over...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Manama Named ‘Capital of Arab Tourism’ for 2020

Manama was named ‘Capital of Arab Tourism’ for 2020, it was announced during the 22nd session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held...
PR This Week

Batelco Re-Opens Enma Mall Shop following Major Refurbishment

Batelco celebrated the opening of its branch in Enma Mall following the completion of its refurbishment as part of the Company’s strategy to redesign...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA to Host New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) will be hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations at The Park, The Avenues – Bahrain, on Tuesday, 31st...
Beauty

DIY Anti-Ageing Creams

Signs of skin ageing are difficult to fight. We bring to you DIY anti-ageing creams that will nourish and pamper your skin while diminishing...
PR This Week

iGA and BTEA Discuss 4th Tourism Survey

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) and the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) met to discuss the fourth Tourism Survey, an essential part...
Wheels and Gears

Al Haddad Motors hands over a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer vans

Al Haddad Motors have recently held a handover ceremony in which 5 Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourers were delivered to GO Easy Car Rental. Present at the...
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

In line with government-led efforts to tackle plastic waste pollution in the Kingdom, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain...
Tech

Two new Pokémon games launch on Facebook Gaming

A pair of new Pokémon games have launched exclusively on Facebook Gaming: Pokémon Tower Battle and Pokémon Medallion Battle. Pokémon Tower Battle is available worldwide,...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain in A Decade

An overview of 20 news, the leaping steps of the Kingdom over a decade. 2010: l The United Nations, Scientific and Cultural Organization, UNESCO, established The...
Wheels and Gears

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad praises Bahrain 1 Racing team

Personal Representative of His Majesty the King, President of the Supreme Council for Environment, and owner of the Bahrain 1 Speed Racing Team, His...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Worship your food like God by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once I was invited to discuss some business alliance. The client was a wealthy businessman. Our meeting was set in a luxurious hotel. The...
Management Principles

Ultimate quantum computing solutions by Dr. Jassim Haji

According to a research, there is 2.5 exabytes of data every day which is equivalent to 250,000 Libraries of Congress or the content of 5...
PR This Week

Bahrain Airport Company recycles more than 1.2 tonnes of plastic

In line with government-led efforts to tackle plastic waste pollution in the Kingdom, Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain...
iGA

eGoverment payment services are Rolled Out via SADAD *

In line with its commitment to provide a range of digital platforms and payment channels to the public, and streamline government transactions, the Information...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Bahrain For All

2020 ‘Bahrain For All’ festival announced

BTEA iGA Tourism Survey

iGA and BTEA Discuss 4th Tourism Survey

AI Ecosystems

Ultimate quantum computing solutions by Dr. Jassim Haji

Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE Bahrain,Oman Saudi Arabia & India.

Worship your food like God by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar