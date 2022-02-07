UAE issues commemorative coin for Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre

Listen to this article now

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) in collaboration with the Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has issued 1,971 silver commemorative coins for the centre.

- Advertisement -

The issuance of this commemorative coin aims to showcase Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque, named after the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as a religious, national, and cultural iconic landmark that mirrors the United Arab Emirates’ identity which become a global destination.

It consolidates the founding father’s vision for the mosque to become a platform for cultural dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence amongst different faiths in the UAE, that hosts more than 200 nationalities living in harmony and peace.

Each coin weighs 40 grams, with the front side of the coin showing a portrait of the late Shaikh Zayed, with his immortal saying, “The union lives in my soul, in my heart, and it is the dearest to my heart.”

The reverse side of the coin comprises a drawing of Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the ‘the year of the 50th’, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the union.

The new commemorative coins will be handed to the SZGMC. They will be made available for sale, by the Centre, at Souq Al Jami’ via “Etihad Modern Art Gallery”. The Coins will not be available for purchase at the CBUAE headquarters and its branches.