UK official acknowledges King Hamad Global Centre’s role in promoting interfaith dialogue, peaceful coexistence

Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and United Nations at the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, has affirmed continuous cooperation between the United Kingdom and the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence.

He added that work with the centre will be intensified to disseminate messages of mutual respect as the basis for spreading religious freedom and peaceful coexistence.

In a special statement to Bahrain News Agency, Lord Ahmad said: “The King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence presents a global model for interfaith dialogue and mutual respect for all. This is something that reflects positively on the lives of many, and this is what distinguishes Bahrain. It is a country that embraces many races belonging to different religions and beliefs.”

“Our cooperation with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence will continue in all available fields,” he added.

He also said that he was looking forward to consolidating relations with the King Hamad Global Centre, affirming that the Centre is the ideal partner in organising conferences related to interfaith dialogue and meeting of stakeholders from all over the world.

He also praised Bahrain’s distinguished atmosphere of coexistence.

Deputy Chairperson of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence, Betsy Mathewson, expressed thanks and appreciation to Lord Ahmad for visiting the Centre, affirming the depth of the long-stranding Bahraini-British relations.

She indicated that the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence is looking forward to strengthening its cooperation with the United Kingdom, within the framework of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries, and in line with the Centre’s role to highlight the kingdom’s achievements and confirm the importance of the principles co-existence and freedom of religion and belief as pillars of human rights.

“Statistics indicate that countries with high levels of freedom of religion and belief enjoy higher economic prosperity In light of what the world is currently going through, countries should share the values of peaceful coexistence and implement them on the ground,” she said.

During the meeting, the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Centre for Peaceful Coexistence and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon discussed ways to bolster and strengthen cooperation and relations between the two countries.