Umm Al Hassam Walkway shaded in Forever Green campaign with support from SGS Bahrain

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), in cooperation with the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs, Urban Planning and the Supreme Council for the Environment, planted trees along Umm Al Hassam Walkway in Manama, with generous support from SGS Bahrain, and the participation of students from Al Hekma International School.

The ceremony was attended by Roy Skaria, Managing Director, SGS Bahrain, NIAD Secretary-General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, and the Director of Projects Yousif Buhejji.

The planting of 23 hibiscus trees and 22 neem trees fulfilled the needs of the young people and the elderly who will benefit from the shades created.

The initiative was part of the Forever Green campaign to expand green areas in Bahrain and contribute to the fight against climate change.

The ambitious campaign, launched by NIAD, has received generous support from the private sector in a demonstration of the robust partnership among all components of the Bahrain community.

The campaign is being implemented under the directives of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the patronage of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the Wife of HM the King and President of the NIAD Consultative Council.

The quick response from SGS Bahrain to the shading of Umm Al-Hassam Walkway reflected the high sense of community and great environmental awareness.

Al Hekma School was keen to involve students in the Forever Green campaign and to strengthen the values of citizenship by urging students to plant trees and protect the environment, which creates a conscious generation that seeks to achieve the Kingdom’s environmental goals.

During the event, Al Hekma Students reviewed the COCOON project that aims to improve the environment in line with the goals of sustainable development and Bahrain Economic Vision.