UN Day Marked

- Advertisement -

UN-Habitat joined the Bahrain United Nations Country Team (UNCT) to celebrate United Nations Day on October 24.

The event featured the Buthoor Van, a mobile seed truck from the Buthoor Al Bahrain campaign, which distributed trees and raised awareness about urban greening and sustainability.

UN-Habitat in Bahrain head Dr Fernanda Leonardo, praised the collaboration with partners and the government to engage the community in building sustainable urban areas.

UN-Habitat’s mission focuses on creating “Sustainable Cities and Communities,” working with various partners to promote urban agriculture, tree planting, and sustainable water solutions.

- Advertisement -

Since its establishment in 2022, UN-Habitat in Bahrain has undertaken numerous projects aimed at fostering a greener, more sustainable future.