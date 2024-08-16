UN-Habitat Envisions Youth-Led Neighborhoods for Bahrain

- Advertisement -

The United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-Habitat) Bahrain participated in the 13th edition of Youth City 2030 with its “My Neighborhood” workshop. The session ignited the creative potential of young participants, challenging them to envision transformative ideas for their neighborhoods, public spaces, streets and transportation systems, with a focus on inclusivity and sustainability.

The workshop was facilitated as a platform to amplify youth voices in the critical dialogue surrounding public space improvement, aligning with national policy initiatives and sustainable urban development in the Kingdom. Participants gained valuable insights in the pivotal role of urban greening and public space enhancement in fostering urban resilience and sustainable development.

“Youth are the cornerstone of our mission. Every community member plays a vital role in sustainable development, but young people bring unique perspectives that catalyze innovation and creativity in urban planning. Their fresh ideas are instrumental in shaping the future of our cities,” said Dr. Fernanda Lonardoni, Head of UN-Habitat Country Programme Bahrain.

“We are thrilled to harness the youth perspective in our efforts to revitalize Bahrain’s public spaces. The invaluable insights gathered during this workshop will contribute to our collaborative work with the Government of Bahrain to redesign public parks, ensuring they meet the needs and aspirations of the community,” she said.

The workshop is a key component of UN-Habitat’s ongoing “Greener and Sustainable Cities” project, conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Municipalities Agriculture and Affairs. The initiative aims to accelerate the transition towards more sustainable urban ecosystems and significantly enhance the quality and utilization of green public spaces throughout the Kingdom of Bahrain.

By fostering youth engagement and leveraging their innovative ideas, UN-Habitat Bahrain is paving the way for a more vibrant, sustainable and inclusive urban future for all residents of the Kingdom.