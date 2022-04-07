UNCHR honors RHF

Listen to this article now

The United Nations (UN) honored the Kingdom, representing the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), in appreciation of its efforts in humanitarian work and support for refugees and the afflicted in various countries and its sustainable development and aid projects.

RHF’s Secretary-General Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed received an honorary shield by UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) Senior Advisor and GCC Representative Khalid Khalifa.



The UNCHR senior advisor praised the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting refugees taking into account their humanitarian situation, and its provision of aid to various affected and afflicted from around the world.



He streseed that this special honor from the UN comes in appreciation of Bahrain for being one of the first countries in providing support and taking initiative.



RHF secretary-general expressed his gratitude to the Honorary President of RHF His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, for his constant care for all RHF’s work, hailing the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.



Al Sayed highlighted the keenness of His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the help of Bahraini citizens to the needy in various circumstances.