Building on the success of the previous editions, Falak Consulting announces the 4th Unreasonable Thinking Summit to take place in Manama on 25th March 2020 under the auspices of His Excellency, Minister of Youth & Sport Affairs Mr. Ayman bin Tawfiq Al Moayed.

The one-day event will feature a great array of innovative minds, exceptional achievers and global change-agents and advocates. Including Nobel Peace Prize recipient Mr. Kailash Sathyarthi, founder of Atari Mr. Nolan Bushnell, CEO of Neat Meat and Neat Eco-Feeds Limited and recipient of the 2019 Financial Times/ International Finance Corporation (FT/IFC) Transformational Business Awards Mr. Lincoln Peedah, and Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, Ms. Suneeta Reddy, amongst others.

Announcement

Commenting on the announcement, Founder and CEO of Falak Consulting Suhail Algosaibi, expressed his gratitude for HE the Minister of Youth & Sport Affairs for patronising the event, while thanking Tamkeen for their continued support and unquestioned belief in innovation and entrepreneurship as key factors to economic growth and sustainability.

He said “Innovative entrepreneurship has helped the Kingdom. The whole world as a matter of fact. By evolving and creating new products and services to compete with – not to say replace – the existing ones. Hosting the 4th edition of the Unreasonable Thinking Summit comes as part of our purpose of building stronger economies and happier societies by unlocking business and human potential. Through the summit we aim to educate and inspire the Bahraini community. Startup entrepreneurs, business leaders, university and high school students, and the likes. Through the diversified backgrounds of our speakers, we would like to tell the entrepreneurship and startup community in Bahrain that you do not have to invent something; innovators often take an existing concept and transform it into its best version for the right audience. Innovative ideas are what make startups compete, succeed and survive.”

4th Unreasonable Thinking Summit

It is worth noting that the previous 3 editions of the Summit featured local and international speakers. There was former Bahrain EDB Chief Executive and currently the Chief Executive of Mumtalakat Khalid Al Rumaihi; Patricia Letayf of 51 Labs; Pixar Animation’s Paul Topolos; Plastic Bank’s Founder David Katz; Peace Activist Victor Ochen; Kazuhide Sekiyama, Spiber; and many others.

Executives and members of the startup, corporate, government and student communities who are interested in attending the free-of-charge but limited capacity event, can register now through the official website (uts.bh).