Thursday, April 8, 2021
Global Coalition Meeting

Undersecretary attends Global Coalition meeting

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for International Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, participated virtually in the Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS’s Small Group.

This was at the invitation of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmè, with the participation of foreign ministers of 32 countries or their representatives.

The Undersecretary delivered a speech on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, in which he expressed Bahrain’s pride in the initiative to join the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS since its establishment in September 2014.

He pointed out that this meeting reaffirms common determination to continue fighting terrorism, and to create the appropriate conditions to achieve this goal.

He also warned that the victory of the global coalition does not mean that the end of terrorism is imminent, pointing in this regard to the danger of terrorist organizations and militias that target civilians and vital installations and threaten the security and stability of the region.

He called for the need for collective action to limit terrorist organizations’ exploitation of COVID-19, as well as strengthening electronic and communication infrastructure while respecting international law.

The Undersecretary affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s success in confronting extremist ideology and combating the funding of terrorism, as well as the Kingdom’s active efforts in the relevant international alliances and organizations.

He stressed Bahrain’s commitment to work with allies and partners in order to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to stop its sources of financing in a way that makes the world safer and more peaceful.

Previous articleEducation Minister participates in UNESCO meeting
Next articleBRAVE CF Celebrates Success Of HH Sh. Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa Vision At BRAVE CF 50

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Diyar Al Muharraq welcomes the Bahrain Economic Development Board on a Tour of the City

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, welcomed the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) on a Tour...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Registration for eGovernment Excellence Award 2021 Extended to 18th April

Registration for the eGovernment Excellence Award 2021 has been extended from Saturday, 10th to Sunday, 18th April 2021, the award’s Organizing Committee announced. Those...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain-India High Joint Committee holds meeting

The third ministerial meeting of the High Joint Commission (HJC) between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the friendly Republic of India was held today...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Kingdom of Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) held a press conference to announce the latest developments in the participation of the Kingdom of...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) announces updated COVID-19 response starting from Eid al-Fitr

Following the presentation of updated findings and data to the Government Executive Committee, the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), announced additional...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain, Serbia share keenness on exchanging experiences in youth, sports

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, has affirmed Bahrain’s keenness...
Read more

MOST READ

Bahrain Specialist Hospital Makes Significant Progress in Heart Healthcare in the Kingdom

Uncategorized

AFC Chief hosts luncheon in honour of FIFA President

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Chairman, FIFA First Deputy President Shaikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, hosted a lunch banquet today in honour of FIFA...
PR This Week

KFH Sponsors the BIBF’s New Auditorium in Bahrain Bay

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Kuwait Finance House (KFH), one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom and an integral...
Inside Bahrain

Rashid Equestrian Club holds 24th race

In the presence of the Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club's High Committee His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s human rights record receives international acclaim

The Kingdom of Bahrain has received an international acclaim for its human rights track record. More than 24 international organisations, including 8 ones that...
Inside Bahrain

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation Announces the Launch of HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa Scholarship

AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation announced the launch of a new scholarship in honor of His Royal Highness the late Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa,...
Inside Bahrain

Interior Ministry urges compliance to curb surge in COVID-19 infections

The Interior Ministry has today urged commitment to precautionary measures against COVID-19 to curb the current surge in active cases. It stressed the importance for...
Inside Bahrain

Registration for eGovernment Excellence Award 2021 Extended to 18th April

Registration for the eGovernment Excellence Award 2021 has been extended from Saturday, 10th to Sunday, 18th April 2021, the award’s Organizing Committee announced. Those...
Sports This Week

Leading Polish Official and Bahrain Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs Hail HH Shaikh Khalid’s Contributions to Sports

HE Mr Aymen bin Tawfiq Almoayyed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, has congratulated HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President...
Sports This Week

Conor McGregor Congratulates H.H Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa on BRAVE CF 50

Conor "The Notorious" McGregor congratulates the founder of BRAVE Combat Federation, His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on BRAVE CF 50 and...
PR This Week

Gulf Air is back at Singapore Changi Airport

Gulf Air - the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain – celebrated its new direct service to and from Singapore which was operated...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain, Serbia share keenness on exchanging experiences in youth, sports

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, has affirmed Bahrain’s keenness...
iGA

The Bahraini economy is recording a recovery at current prices by 0.20% in the fourth quarter of 2020

The Information and eGovernment Authority issued the preliminary results  of the national accounts for the fourth quarter of 2020.  The report indicated that the...
Inside Bahrain

Diyar Al Muharraq welcomes the Bahrain Economic Development Board on a Tour of the City

Diyar Al Muharraq, the largest real estate development company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, welcomed the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) on a Tour...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provides an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference to provide an update on the Kingdom’s COVID-19 response, at the Crown...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Diyar Al Muharraq

Diyar Al Muharraq welcomes the Bahrain Economic Development Board on a...

AFC FIFA

AFC Chief hosts luncheon in honour of FIFA President

eGovernment Excellence Award

Registration for eGovernment Excellence Award 2021 Extended to 18th April

Bahrain India High Joint Committee

Bahrain-India High Joint Committee holds meeting