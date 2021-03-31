Undersecretary attends Global Coalition meeting

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary for International Affairs, Dr. Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, participated virtually in the Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS’s Small Group.

This was at the invitation of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmè, with the participation of foreign ministers of 32 countries or their representatives.

The Undersecretary delivered a speech on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, in which he expressed Bahrain’s pride in the initiative to join the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS since its establishment in September 2014.

He pointed out that this meeting reaffirms common determination to continue fighting terrorism, and to create the appropriate conditions to achieve this goal.

He also warned that the victory of the global coalition does not mean that the end of terrorism is imminent, pointing in this regard to the danger of terrorist organizations and militias that target civilians and vital installations and threaten the security and stability of the region.

He called for the need for collective action to limit terrorist organizations’ exploitation of COVID-19, as well as strengthening electronic and communication infrastructure while respecting international law.

The Undersecretary affirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s success in confronting extremist ideology and combating the funding of terrorism, as well as the Kingdom’s active efforts in the relevant international alliances and organizations.

He stressed Bahrain’s commitment to work with allies and partners in order to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to stop its sources of financing in a way that makes the world safer and more peaceful.