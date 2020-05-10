UNEECO Group donates +BHD 50,000 to the “Feena Al Khair” National Campaign

The sons of Mr. Muhammad bin Abdullah Juma -H.E Mr. Abdulla Juma, Director and Mr Abdulrahman Juma, Chairman & Managing Director of Universal Electro Engineering (UNEECO) group of companies announced the donation of 50,000 Bahraini Dinars to the “Feena Al Khair” national campaign in combat against the COVID 19 in the Kingdom.

Mr Abdulrahman Juma praised the efforts of the Bahrain team led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander, First Deputy Prime Minister. Mr.Abdulrahman Juma stressed the important role of the private sector companies and institutions in supporting these efforts.

The prominent role played by His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth Affairs, National Security Adviser, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Foundation for Humanitarian Action, in leading the national campaign “Feena Al Khair” is an important factor in encouraging citizens, residents, children, companies, banks, Civil society organizations and institutions in participating the program.

“The citizens and residents in the Kingdom of Bahrain are ready to provide support reflecting the high social responsibility of the people and Government of Bahrain. The social responsibility has embodied in its best form during this world crisis associated with the spread of Coronavirus (COVID 19),” Abdulrahman Juma said.

Mr Abdulrahman Juma confirmed UNEECO is proud to be part of the “Feena Al Khair” initiative. Bahrain’s citizens have devoted themselves in combating the pandemic and funding their money to overcome the financial repercussions of the crisis. Mr Abdulrahman Juma expressed his hope that the Kingdom of Bahrain and other countries will overcome the pandemic soon.