United Insurance Promotes E-Insurance for King Fahd Causeway Travelers

United Insurance, the premier provider of vehicle insurance for King Fahd Causeway travelers has encouraged the causeway users to digitally insure their vehicles through the United Insurance app, website, or other approved channels.

This digital initiative offers flexibility, streamlines procedures, reduces transit time, and ensures the highest levels of comfort and reliability for customers.

In line with this commitment, United Insurance has introduced a raffle offering three cars to users of its digital services. Mr. Khalid Hussein Al-Dawood from Saudi Arabia was the first winner, receiving his prize at the company’s headquarters in Seef.

The CEO of United Insurance Company, Ms. Maysa Al-Kooheji, commented, “This award is part of a series of innovative initiatives aimed at supporting the comprehensive digital transformation in Bahrain’s insurance sector. We encourage King Fahd Causeway travelers to utilize our E-channels for vehicle insurance.”

Ms. Al-Kooheji added, “The initiative has received an excellent response, with a significant increase in demand for e-insurance. We are eager to see continued customer engagement, as two more cars are still awaiting their lucky winners.”

Mr. Khalid Al-Dawood, the first car winner, expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, “I promptly insured my vehicle through the United Insurance app upon learning of this initiative. I encourage all travelers to Bahrain via King Fahd Causeway to digitally insure their vehicles through United Insurance for a smooth and easy experience, with the added chance to win a car.”

United Insurance has announced that two more brand-new Toyota Corolla 2024 cars are up for grabs for users of its digital services.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! Simply insure your vehicle through the United Insurance app, available for easy download from the app store, or visit our official website at www.uic.bh.

Mark your calendars—the next draw for the second car will be on September 11. Each digital insurance policy increases your chances of driving away in a brand-new car. Plus, enjoy the convenience of securing all insurance periods and services through the company’s digital channels at no additional cost.