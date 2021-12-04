Universities 195 Higher Education Virtual Conference to kick off tomorrow Sunday

Listen to this article now

- Advertisement -

The Universities 195 Higher Education Virtual Conference, one of the biggest higher, technical and vocational education conferences worldwide, will kick-start tomorrow Sunday, December 5, and continue till Thursday, December 9.

The event will be held under the patronage of Education Minister, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi, the Board of Trustees Chairman of the Higher Education Council in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It will see the participation of 195 universities and vocational institutes from across the world, in addition to nine ministers and a host of undersecretaries, universities Presidents, officials and experts from various continents.

Shaikha Noora bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, the Board of Directors Chairperson of Medpoint company, which specialises in organising functions, said the organising committee had completed preparations for the international conference.

She expressed thanks to all sponsors, wishing the conference every success in achieving the desired goals of coming up with a new vision for higher, technical and vocational education that copes with global developments and promotes linking educational disciplines to the needs of the labour market and the sustainable comprehensive development.