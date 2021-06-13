University Graduates Can Update Their Educational Details & Status Easily via Bahrain.bh

Upon graduating from university, you will undoubtedly be looking forward to starting your professional career. You can start with the eServices available on the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA). The eServices allow graduates to update their official details quickly and easily by attaching the graduation certification.

The ‘Update Civil Data Records’ eService is available under the Identity Card Services section of the portal. Once selected, users must then enter their ID card numbers, their expiry dates, and address block numbers before proceeding to the next stage where they can choose ‘Education Details Update’ from the dropdown menu and request changing their status from ‘student’ to ‘job seeker’. Also marital status can be updated.

If you’re a graduate who used the portal to request an update, you can confirm if the changes have taken place by visiting ‘Family Services’, also under the Identity Card Services section. Family Services allow you to view ID card details for you and your family members. If you complete these services, data will be updated in the system, and it can be updated easily in your ID card chip if wanted by using iGA’s kiosks located in its premises For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.