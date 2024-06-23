University Medical Center Partners with Bahrain Society for Children with Behavioral Issues

- Advertisement -

Dr. Salman Hamad Al Zayani, CEO of the University Medical Center at King Abdullah Medical City, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr. Shaikha Rania bint Ali Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Society for Children with Behavioral and Communication Difficulties.

The MoU aims to deepen cooperation in the fields of scientific research, training, and providing specialised medical services to students with disabilities.



Dr. Al Zayani emphasised during the signing ceremony that AGU and its affiliated University Medical Center pay great attention to people with disabilities through support, research, and academic programmes that qualify specialists to deal with them professionally.

“This aims to empower them to integrate into society and provide them with an encouraging environment to live with equality and according to the system of human values and principles and the requirements of integration for the advancement of the category of people with disabilities, achieving comprehensive development, and raising the name of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the field of specialised medical research and services,” Dr. Al Zayani stated.



For her part, Dr. Shaikha Rania bint Ali Al Khalifa welcomed this cooperation with the University Medical Center at King Abdullah Medical City, which will support people with disabilities and contribute to addressing the various disorders they suffer from.

She explained that building partnerships with medical service institutions will contribute to activating comprehensive strategies to enhance the quality of life for children and adolescents with disabilities, in addition to promoting innovative practices in the fields of education and care.