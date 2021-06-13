Unlock New Possibilities with Batelco’s Upgraded Business Broadband

Batelco has unveiled upgraded Business Broadband Packages targeted at entrepreneurs, SMEs and large corporations, to offer an enormous boost in speed and usage, in an effort to support their evolving business requirements.

The full range of Batelco’s new Business fiber Broadband packages feature unlimited usage and speeds up to 500Mbps. The top package represents a significant speed upgrade and cost saving on the previous top package, which featured speed of 40Mbps only. New value-added benefits are a key feature of the packages with the introduction of unlimited Batelco on-net calls and up to 700 free minutes to other operators.

Commenting on the new Business Broadband packages, Batelco Enterprise General Manager Abderrahmane Mounir said, “The needs of the enterprise sector for higher speeds to conduct business change at a tremendous rate, and we are committed to evolving our products and services to exceed customer expectations. Today with businesses relying heavily on cloud services, we want to provide an unparalleled fiber internet experience, and the availability of high speeds downloads and uploads with premium service level agreement terms and usage, are crucial elements to achieve that.”

“We are delighted that Batelco is offering speeds that are more than 12 times the previous speed for the top package, while also delivering cost savings. Batelco’s redesigned Business Broadband packages, which are available for both existing and new customers, promise unbeatable performance and support our customers in focussing on the growth of their businesses,” he added.

Batelco invites business customers to contact their Account Manager directly, visit Batelco’s Business Centers at the Avenues Mall or Bahrain City Centre, or call 101 for more details.