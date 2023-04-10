Unrivalled Opulence – The 2023 INFINITI QX80 in the Kingdom of Bahrain

- Advertisement -

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributors of INFINITI vehicles in Bahrain have recently launched the INFINITI QX80 2023.Refined to perfection for 2023, the INFINITI QX80 is guaranteed to make a bold statement with its impressive capabilities and luxurious interiors.

Mr Ahmed Al Dailami, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain, “We are extremely thrilled to bring to the people of Bahrain, the INFINITI QX80 2023! This innovative masterpiece honours the essence of our iconic SUV legacy, while propelling us into the future by seamlessly merging exquisite Japanese craftsmanship, integrated technology, and bold performance”

The 2023 INFINITI QX80 is now available in three grade levels (Sensory, Pro Active and Black Edition) each of which comes with standard INFINITI All-Mode® Four-Wheel Drive.

Distinctive design

The QX80 seamlessly blends aesthetics and functionality. Its bold façade is angular, athletic, and powerful all at once. Drawing on INFINITI’s Japanese heritage, the QX80’s signature double arch grille is inspired by the intricate folds of traditional origami. In addition, subtle chrome detailing throughout the exterior on elements such as window holdings and door handles, enhance the vehicle’s powerful elegance.

Performance and strength

At the heart of the INFINITI QX80 is a standard direct-injection 5.6-liter V8 engine, rated for 400 horsepower and 560 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission that delivers a more engaging driving experience, thanks to Downshift Rev Matching.

Every QX80 features a suite of active safety technology, including Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and High Beam Assist. Driver-assistance technology includes Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection for confidence in low-speed manoeuvring, Intelligent Cruise Control to ease highway driving and a Smart Rear-view Mirror that helps provide a less obstructed view behind the vehicle.

Room to spare

One of the QX80’s many strengths is its impressive spaciousness. Three rows of seats, with seating for seven as standard or eight with an optional second-row bench seat, allow for bringing along the entire family in comfort. The second-row captain’s chairs conveniently tip up for access to the third row. Additionally, a standard power liftgate simplifies access to the cargo area. The QX80 offers a generous 16.6 cubic feet of storage space with all three rows upright, expanding to as much as 95.1 cubic feet with the second and third rows folded.

Lavish interiors

The inside of the INFINITI QX80 is a welcoming, luxurious place to spend time, featuring numerous high-quality details. The QX80 SENSORY treats occupants to Napa leather appointments for all three rows, while the QX80 ProACTIVE has quilted, semi-aniline leather appointments. A variety of attractive trim options, including available Charcoal Burl, further enhance the cabin’s appearance.

Technology in abundance

Staying connected and entertained is effortless in the INFINITI QX80. The standard INFINITI InTouch touchscreen infotainment system has a 12.3-inch display and features navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay® and USB-based Android Auto™ capability.

To keep devices charged, the QX80 boasts two front USB ports and two for second-row passengers, plus a standard wireless phone charging pad. A Rear Seat Entertainment package is also available for second-row passengers.

The QX80 features a choice of two Bose® premium sound systems to immerse occupants in rich sound. The Sensory grade features a Bose® 13-speaker Premium Sound System with two subwoofers, and QX80 ProActive and Black Edition has a 17-speaker Bose® system.

The 2023 INFINITI QX80 is available at INFINITI Showroom in Sitra. For further details on the features included on each grade level, please call at 17731773 or visit the website.