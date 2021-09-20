Unveiling of the Logo for the Celebrations of Golden Jubilee of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between India and the Kingdom of Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Embassy of India organized a joint Logo launch ceremony on 19 September, 2021 to unveil the logo for the celebrations of Golden Jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Kingdom of Bahrain. The diplomatic relations between India and the Kingdom of Bahrain were established on 12 October, 1971. The Logo launch event is part of the year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations.

- Advertisement -

H.E. Mr. Abdulrahman Al Gaoud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to India; H.E. Ms. Fatima Abdulla al Dhaen, Chief of Afro-Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and H.E. Ambassador Piyush Srivastava jointly unveiled the logo and also addressed the gathering.

Representatives from Bahrain Arts and Cultural Authority; Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bahrain; as well as Indian community organizations, Indian PSUs in Bahrain, Business Community Media fraternity and prominent Bahraini and Indian dignitaries were present at the occasion.

The Embassy of India, in association with MoFA, Bahrain had held a Logo design contest in the month of June 2021, open for Indian and Bahraini nationals, which attracted more than 200 entries. The logo designed by Mr. Ajo Antony, an Indian national resident in Bahrain, was selected after an elaborate process. Mr. Ajo Antony was felicitated by Ambassador Piyush Srivastava on the occasion.

The Embassy in partnership with the concerned agencies of the Government of Kingdom of Bahrain, and Indian community organizations will be hosting a series of events in 2021-22 to mark the milestone of Golden Jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kingdom of Bahrain.