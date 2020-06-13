Saturday, June 13, 2020
UoB Blackboard

UoB granted ‘Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change’

Blackboard Education and Research Foundation has granted the University of Bahrain (UoB) the “Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change”, and placed it among universities that lead change, innovation and excellence across the Middle East.

The Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change recognises institutions which are on the forefront of educational innovation, and which have developed and implemented high impact educational strategies that scale. It honours universities that have developed practices and/or technologies that have had a measurable effect on learning outcomes, student performance, or academic progression.

The award recognises institutions that actively promote the widespread adoption of innovative strategies with the potential to increase rates of student success nationwide.

Commenting, UoB President, Prof. Dr.  Riyad Yussef Hamzah, said that the prestigious award reflects the great contributions of the UoB within the e-learning community, highlighting the effective teaching strategies developed by the UoB’s professors to improve the educational and learning process.

He affirmed that the UoB will continue developing teaching methods and activating e-learning platforms, whether through the “Blackboard” or the Microsoft 365 package.

Previous article500th COVID-19 case discharged from Al-Hilal Hospital facility

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

500th COVID-19 case discharged from Al-Hilal Hospital facility

Al Hilal Healthcare proudly announced the discharge of its 500th COVID-19 patient from one of the facilities the group manages. Presently there are three...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlights measures taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates graduates through virtual graduation

Bahrain School has hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its 63 students who have recreated the magic of graduation even though the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

MOST READ

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates graduates through virtual graduation

Inside Bahrain
Bahrain School has hosted a virtual graduation ceremony for its 63 students who have recreated the magic of graduation even though the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Save Enough for Your Old Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

A couple of months back, I read a pitiable story of an old Indian businessman in the newspaper. Once he had been a billionaire...
PR This Week

Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS)

As part of it’s continuing effort to promote Corporate Social Responsibility, the Azadea Group, the Kingdom’s leading retail company, has once again made a...
PR This Week

iGA CE Highlights Bahrain’s Pioneering Use of Healthcare Robots at 35th ICTGC Meeting

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive and Chairman of Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC), Mohammed Ali Al Qaed highlighted Bahrain’s pioneering...
PR This Week

Bahrain Islamic Bank Takes the Lead as the First Bank in Bahrain to Obtain the ISO Certificate for BCMS

Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB) recently obtained the ISO 22301:2019 certification for Business Continuity Management System (BCMS), becoming the first institution in the Kingdom of...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Named Among 50 Most Influential Figures in Cycling Sport

Cycling News, one of the world's most renown websites specialised in covering cycling news, has named HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His...
Management Principles

Enabling Efficient Ambience for Remote Working by Dr. Jassim Haji

While the response to the coronavirus grows, and more private and public sectors are having to shutter their public operations and avoid large groups...
PR This Week

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch...
PR This Week

Batelco Signs MoU with Bahrain National Space Science Agency (NSSA)

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom, announced that it has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Bahrain National Space...
PR This Week

BACA continues to share cultural action with the public and launches “Table & Chair” competition for Artists and Designers

Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities has recently launched “Table & Chair” Design Competition, as part of its continuous efforts to get the public...
Inside Bahrain

UoB granted ‘Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change’

Blackboard Education and Research Foundation has granted the University of Bahrain (UoB) the “Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change”, and placed it among universities...
Inside Bahrain

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
PR This Week

Zain Bahrain introduces ‘wherever you are let us stay connected’ campaign

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, has introduced a smart working system campaign under the title of 'wherever you are let...
iGA

Stay Home and have your Medical Prescriptions Delivered through Sehati!

Although Coronavirus precautionary measures are easing, it’s still important to be responsible and choose the safer option whenever possible. Patients in need of prescription...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Al Hilal Discharges 500th COVID-19 Patient

500th COVID-19 case discharged from Al-Hilal Hospital facility

COVID-19 Highlights

National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlights measures taken to...

Azadea Group donates to BRCS

Azadea Group Donates 432 Boxes of Clothes to Bahrain Red Crescent...

HH Shaikh Nasser Congratulates Bahrain 2020 Graduates

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during...