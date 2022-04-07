UoB, Huawei Bahrain sign MoU

Listen to this article now

Under the patronage of Education Minister and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Education Council, Dr. Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, the University of Bahrain (UoB) and Huawei Bahrain signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the “Huawei Academy for Information and Communication Technology” at the UoB.

- Advertisement -

The MoU was signed by UoB President, Dr. Jawaher Shaheen Al-Mudhahki, and Huawei Bahrain CEO, Ethan Sun.

Under the MoU, the two sides will deliver advanced training sessions through Huawei Authorised Information and Network Academy programme (HAINA) for the UoB’s academic staff and students.

Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT), will provide its expertise and all the requirements that will prepare the future generation to lead the digital transformation of the Kingdom of Bahrain.