UoB President discusses cooperation with WHO

The University of Bahrain (UoB)’s President Dr. Jawaher bint Shaheen Al Mudhahki received the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative and Head of Office in Bahrain, Dr. Tasnim Al Atatrah,

They discussed ways of cooperation to achieve common goals, and the optimal approach to facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Al Mudhahki highlighted the efforts made by the WHO to preserve public health and spread health awareness on a global scale, in addition to its active role in confronting the coronavirus.

Dr. Al Atatrah noted the role of the university and its national contributions, in the fields of scientific research, and its participation in international conferences, to study the effects of the virus, and ways to mitigate its repercussions, praising the ability of UoB to deal with this pandemic by continuing remote education.

The meeting focused on studying the possibilities of cooperation between the university and the organization, in order to continue achieving the sustainable development goals and implementing the 2030 sustainable development plan, especially the goals related to good health and well-being, quality education, and forging partnerships.