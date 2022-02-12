UoB Students Can Buy Textbooks Online via Bahrain.bh

Listen to this article now

The Kingdom’s rapid digital transformation offers advantages to many segments of its society. A prime example is the University of Bahrain (UoB), which provides a range of support eServices to allow students to focus on their studies and academic journeys. With the beginning of this new semester, students can once again avail of the ‘UoB Bookstore’ eService via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, which allows them to buy their textbooks online and have it delivered to their doorsteps. The service is available until 31st March 2022.

Launched by UoB, in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the eServices offer a quick and efficient alternative for students and staff carrying out essential tasks. In addition to buying textbooks online, the services allow students to apply for admission into undergraduate programs, update course specializations, pay course fees, and more.

To use the ‘UoB Bookstore’ eService, enrolled students must enter their Academic IDs and passwords. Once they access the service, they can simply select the desired books and method of payment.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul, available via bahrain.bh/tawasul; download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store, bahrain.bh/apps; or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001.

