UOB Students May Get their books Delivered via Bahrain.bh!

With a new semester opening its doors, University of Bahrain (UOB), students can avail of a range of eServices online. One of the most important services is the ‘UOB Bookstore’ available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, which enables students to request and buy their textbooks online and have them delivered to their doorsteps.

Provided by University of Bahrain, in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the eServices provide an efficient alternative channel for students while saving time and efforts.

To use the ‘UOB Bookstore’ eService, students must enter their Academic IDs and UOB student password. Once they access the eService, they can simply select the desired books and method of payment, then they will receive an SMS and email where they can select their preferred method of collection, choosing between visiting the Bookstore at Sakhir campus or having the books delivered to their home via the postal services. The service is available until 26th March 2023.

In addition to buying textbooks online, UOB eServices allow students to apply for admission, update course specializations, pay tuition fees, and more.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.