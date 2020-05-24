Update your official listed address conveniently through Bahrain.bh!

If you’re looking for the most convenient method of updating government records of your official address, then your best bet would be to do it safely from home by visiting the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the service allows individuals, businesses, and government entities to submit applications for services related to addresses, such as updating or canceling existing addresses, and printing official address certificates.

The National Portal also conveniently lists the required documents for each service. Those looking to update an existing address will need a copy of the original municipality form, a copy of the building permit, and a copy of the title deed.

To print an existing address, the documents needed are a copy of the original municipality form and a copy of the title deed, while for canceling an existing address you need a copy of the original municipality form and a copy of the title deed.

Users looking to benefit from Address Services will find a dedicated section under Identity Card Services at the National Portal.

For more information, please call 80008001.