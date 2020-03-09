Whether you are wearing a full face of make-up or rocking the bare face look, highlighter can enhance the look in more ways than one to glow up.

Smile a bit and apply the highlighter on your protruding cheekbones in a diagonal manner.

To get an even glow on the side of your face, put the highlighter on the side of your temples. Apply the highlighter just below your hairline and blend it in.

To make your nose appear sharper, apply the highlighter across the bridge of your nose in a thin straight line.

If applying the highlighter on the bridge of your nose is intimidating for you, you can apply the highlighter just on the tip of your nose. It will instantly jazz up your look.

Make your lips pop and don that sensual pout by applying the highlighter on your cupid’s bow.

A great trick to open up your eyes and add glam to your look is to highlight the inner corner of your eyes.

Adding a touch of highlighter on the centre of your eyelids, makes your eyes look bigger.

To gift an instant lift to your eyebrows, swipe some highlighter on your brow bone.

For that dewy and luminous finish, mix the highlighter with your foundation, moisturiser, BB cream or tinted moisturiser. It will give your face a natural glow.

Just a touch of highlighter on the centre of your lips will make even the basic lip shade exotic and work as your lip plumper as well.