Users can easily update their own ID card details online

As one of the most important documents in your wallet, it is important to keep your national ID card up to date with your address and other information. Thankfully, it is now easier than ever to do it yourself through iGA’s online services.

The National Portal, Bahrain.bh allows you to update your civil data records, including marital status, , family details, educational and work details. It also offers a comprehensive suite of address-related services, such as adjusting or cancelling existing addresses, printing address certificates, updating residential addresses, printing residential address statements, and verifying residential address statements. A full list of the required supporting documents can be found on the portal.

In addition to updating your information, the portal allows you to manage not just your own IDs but also those of your household members, including your children and domestic workers. You can request a distinctive special personal number for a newborn, book appointments to replace lost or damaged cards, and check the status of your requests. The eGovernment eKiosk also offers a card reader service which allows you to instantly check your address, passport, work, sponsor, and residence data.

All ID card holders are required to keep their data up to date periodically using these self-service channels.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.