VAT bill payment for businesses is now available via Bahrain.bh!

Businesses that need to settle their Value Added Tax (VAT) can now easily do it online via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in cooperation with the National Bureau for Revenue (NBR), the new eService enables all companies eligible to charge VAT on their products and services, to easily and conveniently view and settle their bills online.

The new eservice is in line with national efforts to support the private sector through convenient online channels, while maintaining the highest security and privacy standards. It also supports the government’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives.

The new service is available through the National Portal, bahrain.bh Which allows entering bill and VAT account numbers to view the due amounts in detail. Also the services allows entering the due amounts and contact details, to finalize the online payment. Once the transaction is complete, a receipt can be printed or sent via email. For more information, please call 80008001.