Sunday, June 14, 2020
Bahrain This Week- VAT

VAT bill payment for businesses is now available via Bahrain.bh!

Businesses that need to settle their Value Added Tax (VAT) can now easily do it online via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in cooperation with the National Bureau for Revenue (NBR), the new eService enables all companies eligible to charge VAT on their products and services, to easily and conveniently view and settle their bills online.

The new eservice is in line with national efforts to support the private sector through convenient online channels, while maintaining the highest security and privacy standards. It also supports the government’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives.

The new service is available through the National Portal, bahrain.bh Which allows entering bill and VAT account numbers to view the due amounts in detail. Also the services allows entering the due amounts and contact details, to finalize the online payment. Once the transaction is complete, a receipt can be printed or sent via email. For more information, please call 80008001.

Previous articleSunshine House Participates in Fatima Bint Resq Project
Next articleThe Central Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service

RELATED ARTICLES

iGA

Stay Home and have your Medical Prescriptions Delivered through Sehati!

Although Coronavirus precautionary measures are easing, it’s still important to be responsible and choose the safer option whenever possible. Patients in need of prescription...
Read more
iGA

Update your official listed address conveniently through Bahrain.bh!

If you’re looking for the most convenient method of updating government records of your official address, then your best bet would be to do...
Read more
iGA

Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) Now Taking Your Enquiries on ‘Tawasul’!

Users of the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul will be happy to know that another government entity, the Urban Planning and Development Authority...
Read more
iGA

Ramadan with Islamiyat App!

In the spirit of the holy month of giving, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) offers the time to live and enjoy the month’s...
Read more
iGA

You Can Now Get Contact Tracing Notification on “BeAware Bahrain” App

The “BeAware Bahrain” app now started allowing users to receive Coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing notifications. Whenever a user may have come in contact with...
Read more
iGA

Bahrain exports BD579 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during Q1 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of first quarter 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports...
Read more

MOST READ

Ministry of Health stresses importance of vigilantly following all COVID-19 precautionary health measures

Inside Bahrain
The Ministry of Health today stressed that it is the national responsibility of all to follow the precautionary health measures enacted by the government,...
Read more
PR This Week

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

Kalaam Telecom Group, a leading managed solutions provider for businesses across GCC and international markets, announced the launch of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT),...
PR This Week

Majid Al Futtaim introduces new digital shopping experience ‘Trends At Your Doorstep’ at City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has forayed into the world of online shopping with the launch...
Inside Bahrain

500th COVID-19 case discharged from Al-Hilal Hospital facility

Al Hilal Healthcare proudly announced the discharge of its 500th COVID-19 patient from one of the facilities the group manages. Presently there are three...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Save Enough for Your Old Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

A couple of months back, I read a pitiable story of an old Indian businessman in the newspaper. Once he had been a billionaire...
PR This Week

Batelco Announces First Batch of Locally Produced Face Masks Ready for Delivery

Batelco has announced that the first batch of locally produced masks is now ready for delivery in continuation of the recent campaign that is...
iGA

VAT bill payment for businesses is now available via Bahrain.bh!

Businesses that need to settle their Value Added Tax (VAT) can now easily do it online via the National Portal, bahrain.bh. Launched by the Information...
PR This Week

The Central Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service

As part of the ongoing efforts towards the development of Islamic banking and promoting Capital Market in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Central Bank...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulates Bahrain 2020 graduates, stresses they proved during exceptional times the impossible is possible

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of...
Inside Bahrain

UoB granted ‘Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change’

Blackboard Education and Research Foundation has granted the University of Bahrain (UoB) the “Blackboard Catalyst Award for Leading Change”, and placed it among universities...
Management Principles

Enabling Efficient Ambience for Remote Working by Dr. Jassim Haji

While the response to the coronavirus grows, and more private and public sectors are having to shutter their public operations and avoid large groups...
Sports This Week

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Hails Concessions’ Triumph in Chelmsford

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports...
PR This Week

Sunshine House Participates in Fatima Bint Resq Project

Sunshine House has donated bars of handsoaps to the community campaign managed by the Fatima Bint Resq Project and in collaboration with BHR4ALL. These...
Inside Bahrain

BTEA launches new ‘#WeWillMeet’ Campaign

As part of its efforts to increase the number of tourists coming into the Kingdom of Bahrain with a special focus on the Kingdom...
Tech

Osmo Action – The Ideal Partner for Livestreaming

When it comes to filming breathtaking adventures, Osmo Action can handle anything you throw at it. From scuba diving to skydiving, DJI’s debut action...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Google Stadia Android

You can now play Google Stadia on practically any Android phone

Kalaam Telecom launches ciena

Kalaam Telecom Deploys Ciena WaveLogic Coherent Optics

HH Shaikh Nassers Concessions Triumphs

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Hails Concessions’ Triumph in Chelmsford

CBB and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk Service

The Central Bank of Bahrain and Bahrain Bourse launch Murabaha Sukuk...