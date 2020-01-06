Since birth, every human being has had an individual combination of the three Doshas (life forces):Vata, Pitta, and Kapha.

The Vata Dosha contains the properties of the elements ether and air. Vata is responsible for our energy and movement as well as for nerve impulses. Breath, speech, circulation, and digestion are all the manifestation of Vata. People with a dominant Vata are enthusiastic, light, and creative. They are quick-witted and open to new experiences. They are active and like to move.

Vata governs all movement in the mind and body. It controls blood flow, elimination of wastes, breathing and the movement of thoughts across the mind.

Since Pitta and Kapha cannot move without it, Vata is considered the leader of the three Ayurvedic Principles in the body. It’s very important to keep Vata in good balance.

If vata dosha is your main life force, you’re more likely to develop conditions like anxiety, asthma, heart disease, skin problems, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Some of the things one can do to balance the vata dosha:-

– Stay in warm temperatures.

– Eat warm, cooked foods (less raw foods). Lots of rest.

– Favor warm, oily, heavy foods and sweet, sour, and salty tastes.

– Reduce light, dry, cold foods and pungent, bitter and astringent tastes.

– Avoid stimulants.

– Regular, daily elimination.

– Stay warm in cold, windy weather.

As vata requires regular nourishment, it is best to avoid fasting. I is perhaps better to do a monodiet of a singles warm, light food like ‘ khichari ‘ than a fruit or juice diet if one feels they want a cleanse or detox to balance the vata element in the body.

