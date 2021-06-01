Vestire is bringing back retro

Vestire is bringing you Refreshing Retro. Check out the full collection which paints the colour of youth. Go bold with these vintage-like pieces with modern silhouettes that delivers a mesmerising look. A balanced fusion of fashion & traditional.

- Advertisement -

With new season lines coming in thick and fast, Vestire brings you the rundown of what to look out for this Autumn. Whether you’re an aficionado or a fashion novice looking for inspiration, Vestire delivers a break down of the new season. From the must-have prints to the game changing pieces which will restart your love affair with clothes.





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vestire has started its online shopping service. Keeping in mind your comfort, just call or message us to shop our new arrivals. Home trial and home delivery is available.

Call/message : 33196180

Instagram : @vestirebh

Fb: @vestirebh

Twitter : @vestirebh

About Vestire

VESTIRE opened its first Conceptual Fusion Dresses Boutique store at India in July 2014. It opened to meet the demand for unique, Classy, high end, clothing and accessories for women. It is a high-class boutique, offering complete makeover of customer by its physical appearance, skin color and style. At Vestire, our goal is to “transform your life and make you feel different!”

Nowadays women are becoming more and more concerned with their “image and style”. The unique collections that set Vestire apart from its competitor is its “Customized Unique Fusion Dress” concept. Our goal is to enhance women’s wardrobes by expanding their choices through accessories and mix/match concepts. The boutique will offer fashion coordination and determine the best colors and styles for each client.