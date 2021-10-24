Victorious Endurance Cup Promotes Kingdom of Bahrain

Listen to this article now

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, has affirmed that sports have become a key instrument to promote the Kingdom of Bahrain, stressing the significance of benefiting from major sports event to highlight the Kingdom’s achievements in line with the Royal vision of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the aspirations and the interest of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to achieve the goals of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.





His Highness explained that Victorious Bahrain Endurance Cup which took place in Uruguay has largely contributed to bolstering Bahrain’s position on the sports map and confirms its leading status, adding that this competition embodies the great support extended to sports by HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

“Many gains have been accomplished through this race. We are keen to support such contests which promote Bahrain. I take this opportunity to praise the prominent efforts exerted by the Uruguay Equestrian Federation to organise the races, and to also congratulate the winners,” HH Shaikh Nasser said.

It’s worth noting that the Victorious Endurance Cup featured wide participation, where international races were held, covering distances of 100km, 120km and 160km. Franklin Benitez won the 160km race, while the 120km race was won by Alvaro.



