Vidcon to Hit Region for First Time in Abu Dhabi Featuring 90+ Content Creators in December 2021

The initial Featured Creators for the region’s first-ever VidCon Abu Dhabi ( 3 – 6 December, 2021) have been unveiled by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI). These global digital superstars will fill the panels, fan meet & greets, gaming challenges, musical performances, and much more at the UAE’s debut edition of the world’s largest celebration of digital creators and online video.

VidCon is where the world’s leading digital content creators, platform innovators, executives, brands, and fans converge in one place for an immersive and interactive experience that shapes the online community today. VidCon offers an opportunity for fans and industry leaders to meet the most influential local and international content creators, while experiencing the future of video consumption and online storytelling.

Following successful editions in the US, the UK, Singapore, and Australia, VidCon will be coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time ever, representing the first VidCon event in the UAE and in the Middle East.

The event has secured an exciting list of digital stars from around the world, with more set to be announced between now and the event. These creators represent an array of platforms and include Noor Stars, The Merrell Twins, Kurt Hugo Schneider, Supercar Blondie, Anasala Family, Kwebbelkop, Hayla TV, Omar Farooq, SarahhMiladd, Topz, HANODY AWESOME, AboFlah, Rachel Levin (rclbeauty101), LivingBobby and Dear Alyne.



















“We are thrilled to be hosting VidCon for the first time in the UAE. The event represents what Abu Dhabi stands for in terms of innovation and individuality. Through this platform, we aim to foster creativity and encourage more creators and innovators from the MENA region to join us on this journey of digital evolution,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “We look forward to welcoming creators from around the world to Abu Dhabi and have no doubt that their experience here will be memorable.”

“We can’t wait to finally host our first real life event in the UAE and think this impressive group of diverse creators from all over the world is the perfect way to introduce the region to the magic of VidCon,” said Jim Louderback, General Manager at VidCon. “They reflect the dynamism of the creator economy in MENA and will help make VidCon Abu Dhabi a can’t miss event,” he added.

VidCon Abu Dhabi will feature VidCon’s three signature tracks — Community, Creator, and Industry — providing attendees sessions and experiences tailored to their specific interests.

Community Track: For the online video fans. A truly fan-first celebration of online video that features access to panels, Q&As, live performances, meet & greets, and much more, providing fans with a variety of ways to interact with their favorite creators and their content – as well as make new friends and discover new creators.

Creator Track: For the video creators themselves. It’s a place where emerging creators can attend panels, talks, and workshops from top creators and industry experts that provide them with inspiration and ‘take home’ expertise about growing their audience, producing high-quality video, finding their voice, and building their brand online.

Industry Track: For the industry executives. VidCon Abu Dhabi will offer unparalleled access to experts, leaders, and top creators. Attendees will learn how to build sustainable and profitable communities, best practices for using video to sell products and services, how to best work with influencers, as well as strategies that will chart the course for the future of online video and media.













VidCon also unveiled its first group of 30 Industry Track speakers and sessions. Top international speakers attending the event include Dominique Delport, Hussein Freijeh, Timothy Armoo, Cassie Roma, Ricky Ray Butler, Derral Eves and Jade Darmawangsa, who will bring more than 40 insightful, practical, and informative sessions to the Industry Track. Some of the ground-breaking sessions include:

Emotional Brand Connection: Tying Empathy to Branded Video

YouTube Massive Growth – The Data Driven Way

Turn your Passion into a Living: How to Build your Brand on Instagram

Building new IP Through NFTs

Leveraging Content ID for Greater Revenue, Data, and Brand Control

Exploring the Impact and Future of User-generated Content

Master Thumbnails & Win the Click

Creating for Good: Driving Brand Success Through Purpose-Driven Storytelling

How to Balance Your Upload Schedule for Growth AND Audience Satisfaction

First official sponsors of VidCon Abu Dhabi 2021 include Alfan, Candylicious, Hu Management, MindBerry, NasAcademy, PopNetwork, and Whalar.

Additional details on Featured Creators, new programming, speakers, activations, and events will be announced over the coming weeks. For tickets to all three tracks and to get the latest updates, visit the official website https://vidconabudhabi.com/ or follow VidCon Abu Dhabi on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Snapchat @vidconabudhabi.

VidCon’s priority is the health and safety of our attendees, sponsors, speakers, creators, and staff. We are working closely with the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and our partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) – to ensure a positive, and Covid-safe VidCon experience.

For more information, go to www.vidconabudhabi.com and follow @vidconabudhabi on social media.

Practical information on transportation and accommodation in Abu Dhabi is also available on the VidCon Abu Dhabi website.