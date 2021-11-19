Virtual Higher Education Conference 2021

Listen to this article now

The launch of one of the largest education conferences, with the participation of 195 universities and vocational institutes will discuss the future, sustainable development, and the aspirations of young people in the presence of ministers, officials, experts, and students from all over the world accompanied by a virtual exhibition of the participating institutions.

- Advertisement -

H.E Sheikha Noora bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of MedPoint, (a company specialized in organizing and managing events) announced one of the largest international conferences in the field of higher, technical, and vocational education, with the participation of 195 universities and vocational institutes around the world. The international conference will be accompanied by an introductory exhibition of participating educational institutions. The international conference will take place from December 5-9, 2021.

H.E Sheikha Noora bint Khalifa Al Khalifa

H.E Sheikha Noora confirmed that this global event, ‘Virtual Education Conference for 195International Universities’, will be remotely streamed live, through more than one platform such as Zoom, YouTube, and other social media channels. Many Ministers and Officials from all over the world will participate in its discussion sessions and lectures. She explained that this major conference sheds light on four main axes: i) Challenges and opportunities in the new scenario, ii) Sustainability iii) Future Specializations iv) Introduction of higher and vocational education programs.

The conference will also address the role of higher and vocational education in the economy and development and the challenges faced by these sectors. The advancement of artificial intelligence and innovation in education and new educational methodologies based on the technology will be highlighted. The best practices of online learning, new career paths, preparing and qualifying young people to achieve the requirements of comprehensive sustainable development, and other topics of interest will be discussed during the conference.

H.E Sheikha Noora mentioned that the participating universities and vocational institutes will provide virtual tours for students to learn about their services, Q/A sessions, presentations on specializations, and prospective opportunities.

H.E Sheikha Noora expressed her sincere appreciation to everyone who’ve welcomed the idea, hoping that this global event would achieve the desired goals in terms of contributing to the development of Higher Education and aligning it with the required development in various countries of the world.

H.E DR. Majid bin Ali Al Noaimi the Minister of Education Bahrain, H.E. Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi Cabinet Member and Minister of Education UAE; H.E. DR. Tarek Shawky, Minister of Education and Technical Education Egypt; H.E PROF. Nabeel Al Sahib, Minister of Higher Education Iraq; H.E Datuk Noraini Ahmad, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia; and H.E DR. Dipu Moni, MP Minister of Education Bangladesh will be the VIP and support speakers during the conference.

More details will be revealed in the coming days, including the names of senior attendees, speakers, and supporting bodies. This conference is organized by MedPoint, a company specialized in organizing and managing events, in cooperation with the Nine Training Center in the Kingdom of Bahrain.