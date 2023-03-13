“Visit Bahrain” attracts 28,000 European tourists to the Kingdom

- Advertisement -

Mr. Ali Amralla, CEO of “Visit Bahrain,” stated that the company has inked agreements with numerous travel and tourism organizations around the world that will bring 28,000 European visitors to the Kingdom of Bahrain between September 2023 and March 2024.

Mr. Amralla clarified that these agreements were signed concurrently with Visit Bahrain’s participation in ITB Berlin, the world’s largest travel trade fair which recently took place in the German capital, Berlin. He also noted that these agreements are the largest in the company’s history and that they will primarily draw tourists from Germany, Russia, and Britain, as well as other European nationalities.

The tour for these tourists often lasts six days, according to Mr. Amralla. Accommodations are provided at several hotels in Bahrain, including The Grove in the Amwaj Islands, which is run by Visit Bahrain. In addition to taking in the ambiance of numerous resorts, such as the “Solymar” resort on the coast close to the aforementioned hotel, which is also owned by the group.

The transportation and tours of these European visitors, which will include a variety of heritage and historical tourism locations, retail destinations, and more, will be organized by “Visit Bahrain” for events management, the events implementation partner of Visit Bahrain Group.

“These agreements are part of a larger strategy that Visit Bahrain has implemented to attract tourists from all over the world, but specifically from Europe. The company initiated a program in January to bring 4,500 German tourists to Bahrain in 2023, and over the past few weeks, about 1,800 of them visited Bahrain in groups.” According to Mr. Amralla.

“The Ministry of Tourism and BTEA provided us with full support during our recent participation in ITB Berlin, and the Minister of Tourism, Her Excellency Mrs Fatima bint Jaafar Al-Sairafi, personally attending this event had a significant impact on fostering cooperation with our partners from tourism agents around the world.”

In addition, Mr Amralla emphasized the company’s eagerness to keep carrying out initiatives and programs that advance Bahrain’s tourism industry as a whole and help it meet the challenging objectives of its Tourism Plan 2022–2026. This fits into the context of the significant role that Bahrain’s private tourism sector organizations have played in the mission of reviving the industry and boosting Bahrain’s standing as a top regional travel destination.